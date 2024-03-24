Sovryn (SOV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.94 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $31.94 million and approximately $226,759.82 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sovryn token can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002660 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,843,763.00875353 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.75861589 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $198,532.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

