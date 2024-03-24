Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,827 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. 303,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,083. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Timken’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

