Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

