Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 874,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,841. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

