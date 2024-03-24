Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 2,137,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.