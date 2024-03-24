Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New $858,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

FITB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,691. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

