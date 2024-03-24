Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,463 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,021. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $83.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

