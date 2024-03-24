Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises about 1.2% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RSPN traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,809. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

