Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises 1.9% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.