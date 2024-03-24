Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 906 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 318,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.82. The stock had a trading volume of 232,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $132.74 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.