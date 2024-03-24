Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,350 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Chewy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 168,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,457. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

