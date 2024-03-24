Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 206.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

