Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.21 and its 200 day moving average is $166.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

