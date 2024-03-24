Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $346.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

