Baker Boyer National Bank Has $60.91 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,193,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 22.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $60,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.72 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

