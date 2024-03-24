Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $346.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day moving average of $304.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

