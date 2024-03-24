Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.07. 363,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

