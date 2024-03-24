Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Lessened by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 253.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 137.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 106.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Trading Down 4.1 %

KSS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 4,022,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

