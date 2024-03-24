Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 367,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,517. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $266.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

