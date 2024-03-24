Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,477 shares of company stock worth $3,902,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.45. 2,853,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

