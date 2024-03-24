Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Position Decreased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

