Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,075 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 4.1% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RTX opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

