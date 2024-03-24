eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of eBay by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

