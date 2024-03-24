Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 277.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UJUL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 4,047 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $182.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

