Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

