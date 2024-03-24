Yarbrough Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.25. 1,572,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.