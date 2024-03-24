Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

