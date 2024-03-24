Yarbrough Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $99.58. The company had a trading volume of 486,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

