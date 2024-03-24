Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 2,400,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.