Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 422,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

