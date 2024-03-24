Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 404,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

