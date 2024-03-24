Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 3,034,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,232. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

