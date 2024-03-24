Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,865,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,885,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

