VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

