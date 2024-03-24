Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $337.50 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.19 and a 200-day moving average of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

