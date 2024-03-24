Melone Private Wealth LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

VB opened at $223.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $227.66. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

