Melone Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

