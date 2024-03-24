Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,956 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

