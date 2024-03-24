Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,106. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

