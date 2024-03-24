Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,001,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

