Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $175.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $177.47. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

