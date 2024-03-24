Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

