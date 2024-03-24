Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Globe Life by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 0.3 %

GL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,470. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.