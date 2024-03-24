70,139 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 14.03% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IBDY stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.