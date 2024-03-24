Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Paylocity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average of $169.14. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

