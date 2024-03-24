Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMC traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $204.42. 1,958,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.78 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.