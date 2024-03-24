Head to Head Analysis: Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Physicians Realty Trust and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22 Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.78%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $2.18 billion 5.71 $306.01 million $0.56 31.32 Veris Residential $279.86 million 4.91 -$107.26 million ($1.23) -12.11

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 13.97% 4.34% 1.95% Veris Residential -38.30% -11.53% -4.32%

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

