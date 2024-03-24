Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,852.56 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,852.56 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00109363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00038552 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017580 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

