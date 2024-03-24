Herbst Group LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

