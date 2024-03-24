Herbst Group LLC Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 2.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,998,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.03. 2,406,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $79.89.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.